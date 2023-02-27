President Hamid asks PSC to ensure transparency in recruitment process

Later, president’s press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen.
President Hamid also urged the PSC authority to prepare the syllabus and question papers for the competitive examinations keeping in mind that the students of humanities, business studies and science departments can get equal opportunities.
An eight-member PSC delegation led by its chairman Md. Sohorab Hossain handed over the annual report to the president.
The president was apprised the overall activities of the commission by the delegation as well as various aspects of the report submitted to him.
Other PSC members and secretary concerned to the Bangabhaban were present there.