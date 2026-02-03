Fragmented, decontextualised videos on religiously sensitive issues spreading misinformation

In the run-up to the 13th national parliamentary election, fragmented video clips of political leaders and activists are being circulated on social media in ways that misleadingly frame their remarks in religiously sensitive terms.

In many cases, the captions accompanying these videos directly accuse the speakers of insulting religion.

In the comment sections, other users respond with outrage, hurling abusive labels such as “atheist,” “kafir,” “apostate,” and “religion trader” at the individuals featured.

Fact-checking organisation Dismislab has identified these trends after analysing five such videos that have recently gone viral.