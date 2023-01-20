Chattogram Kotwali OC accused of harassing journos covering detention of BNP activists

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station allegedly harassed a cameraperson and a reporter of private NTV while they were capturing video of detention of BNP men in Chattogram city on Thursday, UNB reports.

The accused OC Jahedul Kabir also took away the camera from the cameraman Suman Gowsami and deleted footage of the incident.

In an instant reaction, journalists from a rally in front of Chattogram Press Club demanded the OC be withdrawn within the next 24 hours. Otherwise, they will go for a tougher movement.