Chattogram Kotwali OC accused of harassing journos covering detention of BNP activists

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station allegedly harassed a cameraperson and a reporter of private NTV while they were capturing video of detention of BNP men in Chattogram city on Thursday, UNB reports.

The accused OC Jahedul Kabir also took away the camera from the cameraman Suman Gowsami and deleted footage of the incident.

In an instant reaction, journalists from a rally in front of Chattogram Press Club demanded the OC be withdrawn within the next 24 hours. Otherwise, they will go for a tougher movement.

NTV Senior Reporter Arich Ahmed Shah said OC Jahedul obstructed them from capturing the incident of detention of the BNP men in front of the party office in the city’s Kazir Dewri area around 2pm.

“He (OC) threatened to arrest us within two minutes when we protested the incident of deletion of footage from the memory card after taking away the camera from Suman (cameraperson),” he said.

Atonu Chakrabartya, assistant commissioner (Kotwali zone) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said they detained four BNP men from in front of the BNP office and they were shown arrested over the clash with the cops on 16 January.

However, no higher police officers agreed to make comments over the harassment by the OC.

