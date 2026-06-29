PM proposes raising tax-free income limit, relaxing mandatory TIN in some cases

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman has proposed raising the tax-free income limit and removing the mandatory requirement of a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) for opening bank accounts before the proposed budget is passed.

During his closing speech on the proposed 2026-27 fiscal year budget in the National Parliament on Monday, the Prime Minister also requested the Finance Minister to reconsider proposals for reducing duties and taxes in several other sectors.

"Normally, such demands come from the opposition. For now, I want to stand by them mentally, if not physically," the Prime Minister said.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the Finance Minister of the BNP-led government presented the budget proposal for the 2026-27 fiscal year in Parliament on 11 June. The annual expenditure plan of Tk 9.38 trillion (9 lakh 38 thousand crore) is expected to be passed following discussions by the Members of Parliament.