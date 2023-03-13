Plans to create instability going on, people will counter: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina said, "Many get confused when they are offered to graduate from LDC to the developing countries. So, they don't receive the opportunity. There was a hesitation among many whether it is possible to receive the offer [by Bangladesh] during pandemic. But I said we can."
"As a result this has been approved in the general assembly of the United Nations. So we have received the opportunity."
Mentioning the country will move forward, the prime minister said, "Various incidents are taking place. Efforts are made to carry out incidents in a bid to create instability. There might be some temporary problems. But our people will counter those."