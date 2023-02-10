IPI calls on Bangladesh govt to drop charges against Rozina Islam

Terming Rozina Islam, as a journalist with the leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo, known for her investigative reporting on corruption in the health sector during the pandemic, it stated that she had been arrested on 17 May 2021, following a visit to the health ministry where officials claimed that she took pictures with her mobile phone of documents related to Bangladesh’s Covid-19 vaccine purchases. The IPI statement that that before Rizina Islam was formally detained, she had been held for six hours in the health ministry office where she reportedly suffered physical and verbal assault. Police also confiscated her phone, passport, and other personal belongings, it said.

"The arrest of the award-winning journalist caused major backlash from national and international organizations, as well as civil society, and she was released on bail on 23 May 23 2021. A year later, on 3 July 2022, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police submitted a final report on her case, requesting Islam’s acquittal, as no evidence was found to support the allegations against her," the IPI statement said, adding that she had been "charged with the theft and photographing of sensitive state documents under the Penal Code and the draconian 1923 Official Secrets Act, charges which leave her facing up to 14 years in prison or even the death penalty."