PBI directed to further investigate case against journalist Rozina

The court then asked the plaintiff, why he would file the 'naraji' petition. Shibbir Ahmed told the court that he had filed the case on government’s behalf. He said the final report of the case has been submitted without proper investigation.
The court said that specific reasons have to be mentioned for filing a 'naraji' petition. The plaintiff replied that his lawyer will talk about that.
Rozina Islam’s lawyer Prashanta Karmakar then said that his client’s senior lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji couldn’t come to the court due to ill health. So, he appealed to set up a new date for hearing of the petition.
Lawyer on the plaintiff’s side Badrul Islam objected to this appeal from Prashanta Karmakar. He said before the court, the defendant's side doesn’t have a say in case where there’s a hearing of naraji petition filed against the final case report.
After hearing both parties the court later directed PBI to probe the case further.
In July last year, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch (DB) had submitted final report before the court appealing to acquit Rozina Islam of this case.
It was mentioned in the final report that no substantial evidence was found to support the allegations brought against Rozina Islam.
The court was informed by the plaintiff’s side on 15 January that they will file a petition against the final report. Plaintiff of the case filed a written 'naraji' petition, appearing before court today (Monday).
Granting plaintiff’s petition, the court ordered to investigate the case further. Rozina Islam was present before the court during the hearing.
UK-based international human rights organisation Article 19 had appreciated police submitting the final report in the case against journalist Rozina Islam. The organisation hopes that Rozina Islam will get justice from the court.
On 17 May 2021, while on professional duty, journalist Rozina Islam was harassed and tortured for about six hours by detaining her at the Ministry of Health.
She was handed over to Shahbagh police station at around 8:30 pm on the same day. And, a case was filed against her with the police station around 11:45pm. She was shown arrested and sent straight to prison.
On 23 May last year, she got out on bail after a week of her arrest. Since then, she has been regularly appearing before the court.
Journalist Rozina Islam received Free Press Award 2021 as the ‘Most Resilient Journalist’. She also received ‘Anti-Corruption Champions Award’ of 2022, conferred by the US State Department on 9 December, last year.