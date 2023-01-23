PBI directed to further investigate case against journalist Rozina

The court has directed Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to further investigate the case filed under the penal code and the Official Secrets Act against Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka gave this directive on Monday. Rozina Islam’s lawyer Prashanta Karmakar has confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Plaintiff Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, deputy secretary at the health ministry, appearing before the court on Monday said that he would file a 'naraji' petition (petition rejecting the report) against the final report submitted in the case he filed.