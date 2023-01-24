Previously undiscovered gas found in Bhola North -2 field

“The actual amount of gas production will be determined after completion of the final production testing. However, BAPEX is hopeful that the field would produce 20 MMCF per day,” said the release.
state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid thanked BAPEX for the new find and said the gas exploration has to continue as per planning.
The state-owned Petrobangla has plans to drill a total of 46 exploration, development and work-over wells from 2022 to 2025.
Nasrul Hamid directed the officials of his ministry and subordinate bodies to further intensify the ongoing gas exploration and production activities, saying that the government has been working to ensure the energy security of the country.
He said efforts have been continuing to sign short and long term contracts with oil and gas producing countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Brunei alongside activities to increase the local gas exploration.
The ministry also in a Facebook post announced the new find saying that the field would produce 20 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMCFD).
“This state-owned Bangladesh Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) brought good news at this moment of global energy crisis,” it said congratulating all its staffs involved in the drilling works.
Earlier on November 3 last year the ministry made a similar announcement about the discovery of new gas in the Bhola gas field.
At that time, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid announced a new structure of 239 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas from the exploration well No-Togbi-1 under the Bhola gas field.
“But this will take one-and-a-half to two years to start producing gas from the well and supply it to the national gas network”, he had told reporters while sharing the “good news” at a press briefing at his ministry conference room at that time.