Previously undiscovered gas found in Bhola North -2 field

More reserves of gas have been found in the Bhola North-2 gas field of the country, reports UNB. The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in a press release on Monday said that new gas was found from an appraisal well, reports UNB.

It mentioned that the drilling works started at the Bhola North -2 gas field on 5 December last year and ended on 17 January this year after reaching 3,428 metre depth to the underground ground.

“Today (Monday) the discovery was made after completion of the Drill-Stem Testing (DST).” The DST in exploration wells is the last step of oil and gas exploration.