Newly appointed minister files Tk 1b defamation suit against rival candidate

Later, Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury was declared as a minister in the new cabinet on Wednesday and sworn in on Thursday.

Meanwhile, he filed the defamation suit at the court of joint district and sessions judge’s court of Brahmanbaria, Nazrul Islam, on Thursday afternoon, alleging that the defendant made objectionable statements during his election campaign.

In the run up to the election, Firozur Rahman resigned as upazila parishad chairman and sought nomination from ruling Awami League for the constituency. Being denied, he ran as an independent candidate and got 64,037 votes in total, while Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury emerged victorious with 158,872 votes.