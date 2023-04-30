Historic May Day to be observed Monday

The historic May Day will be observed in Bangladesh on Monday as elsewhere across the world with due respect.

May Day, also known as the International Workers' Solidarity Day, commemorates the historic uprising of working people in Chicago, USA at the height of a prolonged fight for an eight-hour workday in the late nineteenth century.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

This year, the theme of the day in Bangladesh is "Sramik-Malik oikkya gori smart Bangladesh gore tuli,'' (roughly translated reads: 'Build workers-employers unity, build smart Bangladesh’).

Newspapers will publish supplements while radio and television channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Different organizations, political parties chalked out various programmes to observe the day.