Political participation becoming a ‘power-centric business model’: Iftekharuzzaman

Abuse of power, black money and the criminalisation of politics are fuelling internal conflicts within major political parties, remarked Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

As a result, he said, political participation or party affiliation is in many cases turning into a “power-centric business model”.

Iftekharuzzaman made the remarks at a press conference at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon. The event was organised to launch a research report titled Institutional Good Governance in Bangladesh’s Political Parties.

Responding to a question, Iftekharuzzaman said the July uprising had raised expectations that the practice of power politics would come to an end. In reality, however, nothing had changed.