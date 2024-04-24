Appellate Division gets 3 new judges
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday got three new judges as President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointments in line with article 95 (1) of the constitution.
The three new judges are - justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, justice Md Shahinur Islam and justice Kashefa Hussain.
The president made the appointments by elevating them from the High Court Division to the Appellate Division, according to a gazette notification issued in this regard.
Signed by law and justice division secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the gazette notification further said the appointment will come into effect from the date of their oath.
With the new appointments, the total number of judges at the Appellate Division would be eight.