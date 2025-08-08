Onion, egg prices spike as inflation rebounds

Just four to five days ago, onions of varying quality were selling in Dhaka’s retail markets for Tk 60–65 per kg. But suddenly, prices have jumped by Tk 15–20 per kg. Yesterday, in different markets, onions were sold at Tk 80–85 per kg.

Traders say that this year a significant portion of onions stored by farmers has gone to waste, reducing market supply. Additionally, heavy rains have disrupted supply. These two factors are mainly responsible for the current spike in onion prices.

Over the past two to three weeks, monsoon rains have also driven up vegetable prices. For example, yesterday, green chilies were selling for Tk 180–200 per kg in various retail markets in Dhaka. Just a month ago, they were Tk 80–120 per kg. Similarly, bitter gourd, snake gourd, and yard long beans are now around Tk 80 per kg. Imported tomatoes are selling for Tk 140–150 per kg. Eggplant prices have also risen by Tk 20–30 per kg, reaching Tk 100–120.