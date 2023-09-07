Three MOUs likely to be signed during PM’s India visit: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed between Dhaka and New Delhi during prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s India visit to attend the ‘G-20 Leaders Summit’ from 8-10 September.
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave the country on Friday on a Biman’s special flight to attend the 18th meeting of G20 (Group of Twenty) at the invitation of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
On 8 September, Bangladesh prime minister will attend the bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the afternoon.
“Before the bilateral meeting with two prime ministers, three MOUs are likely to be signed,” Momen said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
Three MOUs are ‘Cooperation in the agriculture research sector’, ‘Cultural exchange’ and ‘Simplification of financial transactions' between the common people of the two countries.
India's G-20 presidency began in December 2022 and during this presidency term India invited a total nine countries including Bangladesh to attend in all the G-20 meetings.
These countries are- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and United Arab Emirates.
“On the basis of the unique relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi, Bangladesh is the only country in South Asia to get this opportunity which is a matter of pride for Bangladesh”, Momen said.
The foreign minister said Bangladesh is participating in all the meetings of the 18th G-20 hosted by India and presenting Bangladesh's position and recommendations on various issues which have been appreciated by the participating countries including the host country India.