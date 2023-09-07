Three MOUs likely to be signed during PM’s India visit: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed between Dhaka and New Delhi during prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s India visit to attend the ‘G-20 Leaders Summit’ from 8-10 September.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave the country on Friday on a Biman’s special flight to attend the 18th meeting of G20 (Group of Twenty) at the invitation of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

On 8 September, Bangladesh prime minister will attend the bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the afternoon.

“Before the bilateral meeting with two prime ministers, three MOUs are likely to be signed,” Momen said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.