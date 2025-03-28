Earthquake felt in various parts, including dhaka, with over 7 magnitude at epicentre

An earthquake was felt in various parts of the country, including the capital, Dhaka, at 12:25 pm on Friday.

According to sources from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located in Mandalay, Myanmar, near the Bangladesh border.

The distance from Dhaka to the epicentre is 597 kilometres. An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 is classified as a major seismic event.