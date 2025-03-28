Earthquake felt in various parts, including dhaka, with over 7 magnitude at epicentre
An earthquake was felt in various parts of the country, including the capital, Dhaka, at 12:25 pm on Friday.
According to sources from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located in Mandalay, Myanmar, near the Bangladesh border.
The distance from Dhaka to the epicentre is 597 kilometres. An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 is classified as a major seismic event.
Md Rubayat Kabir, the acting officer of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the Meteorological Department, confirmed the details to Prothom Alo.
Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a slightly higher magnitude of 7.7. According to the USGS, the epicentre was 16 kilometres north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometres.