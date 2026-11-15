Gopalganj DC, SP removed from their posts
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gopalganj, Md Arif-Uz-Zaman, has been withdrawn and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.
The government has appointed Habiganj's DC, GM Sarfaraz, as the new Deputy Commissioner of this district.
Additionally, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gopalganj, Md Habibullah, has also been transferred.
He has been appointed as the SP of Feni. Meanwhile, the current SP of Feni, Pratyush Kumar Majumdar, has been appointed as the new SP of Gopalganj.
This information was announced today, Sunday, in separate circulars by the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Today, leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities now banned, held processions on various roads in Gopalganj town.
During this time, many were seen carrying local weapons, including sticks, rods, machetes, Chinese axes, spears, and clubs. Some wore helmets while conducting their demonstrations. They chanted various slogans.
In the midst of this situation, the government has made changes to the top two positions of administration and police in Gopalganj.
Meanwhile, Zakir Hossain, Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet Division, has been appointed as the DC of Habiganj.
Md Alamgir Kabir, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, has been appointed as the DC of Chuadanga.