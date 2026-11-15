Gopalganj DC, SP removed from their posts

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gopalganj, Md Arif-Uz-Zaman, has been withdrawn and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.

The government has appointed Habiganj's DC, GM Sarfaraz, as the new Deputy Commissioner of this district.

Additionally, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gopalganj, Md Habibullah, has also been transferred.

He has been appointed as the SP of Feni. Meanwhile, the current SP of Feni, Pratyush Kumar Majumdar, has been appointed as the new SP of Gopalganj.