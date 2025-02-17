Ration for employees of field administration proposed

Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have proposed introducing a ration system for all levels of field administration employees. They proposed essential commodities such as rice, pulses, edible oil and sugar are provided as ration.

The divisional commissioners and DCs put forward 21 such proposals in the DC Conference that began yesterday, Sunday, in the discussion related to the public administration ministry. A working session on public administration is supposed to be held on Tuesday.

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the three-day long DC Conference yesterday. On the first day of the DC Conference, working sessions related to the Secondary and Higher Education Department, Technical and Madrasa Education Implementation, Monitoring, Evaluation Department (IMED), Statistics and Information Management Department were held in the afternoon. Working sessions related to various ministries and departments will also be held today and tomorrow. This time, 30 of the total 34 sessions are working sessions. Out of about 1,050 proposals put forward by the DCs and divisional commissioners, 354 have been scheduled for discussion.

The divisional commissioner of Sylhet and the deputy commissioners of Gopalganj and Joypurhat have proposed to introduce ration facilities for all field-level officers and employees of the administration. The rationale for this proposal is that the officers and employees of the administration work tirelessly day and night to implement the government's decisions in any situation, including during disasters, like any other force. While officers and employees of civil organisations like the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Narcotics Control Department receive ration facilities, field administration officers and employees do not receive any such facility.



Providing ration facilities will increase the enthusiasm of the administration officers and employees and reduce economic inequality. Therefore, initiatives should be taken to introduce ration facilities for all levels of field administration officers and employees. It has been said that daily necessities including rice, pulses, oil, flour, sugar will be provided as ration.

Joypurhat DC also proposed risk allowance as well as ration for the officers and employees of DC office while Satkhira DC suggested increasing allowances for additional responsibilities.