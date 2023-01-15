Half-day blockade in Khagrachhari with picketing at few spots

United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) called for a half-day blockade in Khagrachhari district demanding an end to human rights violations by law and order forces in the hill tracts on Sunday.

This blockade programme was in force since 6:00 am. Traffic was closed from Rangamati and Khagrachhari to Dhaka and Chittagong roads due to this blockade.

Leaders and activists of UPDF and related organisations picketed at several places on the Khagrachhari-Chattogram and Khagrachhari-Rangamati roads around 6:30 am. They put obstacles by burning tires and jamming with logs on the road in several spots.