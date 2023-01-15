Half-day blockade in Khagrachhari with picketing at few spots

According to party sources, leaders and activists took position in about 25 spots including Sadar Upazila, Chengi Bridge area, Shiv Mandir. Motorcycles and auto-rickshaws were plying in some places on upazila connecting roads including district Sadar-Mahalchhari, Panchhari, Dighinala, Matiranga, but long-distance SUVs, buses and microbuses were not operating.
UPDF announced the programme in a press release on 13 January. The press release alleged that a state of terror reigns in the hills, with the treaty hanging to one side. Incidents of extrajudicial killings, abductions, arrests and harassment by law enforcement forces became rampant. Many types of oppression including raids, harassment, torture are being carried out.
The UPDF has called for the blockade to demand an end to those.
Angya Marma, president of the Central Committee of Khagrachhari District Organisation and Democratic Youth Forum, said, "The vehicle owners have stopped all kinds of traffic in response to our call for blockade. We are trying our best to carry on a peaceful blockade.
Khagrachhari Model police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Rashid said that the blockade started in Khagrachhari district from 6:00 am. Police are deployed across the city to avoid untoward incidents during the blockade.