National grid failure: PGCB forms investigation body

National power transmission grid failed at 2:05pm on Tuesday – causing blackouts across Bangladesh, except some parts of the north.

Power supply was restored in some parts of Dhaka city under Maniknagar and Hasnabad grid substations and also a good number of districts under Sylhet, Chattogram and Mymensingh by 7:00pm.

PGCB officials hoped it would take two more hours to get electricity supply restored in all the areas of Dhaka and Narayanganj cities, along with the remaining other districts.