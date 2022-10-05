National grid failure: PGCB forms investigation body

National power transmission grid failed at 2:05pm on Tuesday – causing blackouts across Bangladesh, except some parts of the north.
Power supply was restored in some parts of Dhaka city under Maniknagar and Hasnabad grid substations and also a good number of districts under Sylhet, Chattogram and Mymensingh by 7:00pm.
PGCB officials hoped it would take two more hours to get electricity supply restored in all the areas of Dhaka and Narayanganj cities, along with the remaining other districts.
“We hope normalcy in power supply will be fully back by 10:00pm,” Sumon told UNB.
He said the districts where power supply was fully restored by 7:00pm include Tangail, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Manikganj, and all districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
After the national power grid failure, power supply was restored in some Dhaka areas, including president and prime minister’s official residences, around 5:00pm.
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid had hoped that power supply may fully be restored by 7:00pm Tuesday.