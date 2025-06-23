NBR officials hold pen-down strike again

Officials and employees held a sit-in and pen-down strike at the NBR headquarters in Dhaka today, Monday, demanding logical reforms in the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The NBR officials started the three-hour protest wearing shroud at 9:00 am. The NBR Reform Unity Council, a platform comprising NBR officials on Saturday announced the programme at a press conference.

Council’s president, additional commissioner Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar along with council’s general secretary, additional tax commissioner Sehela Siddiqua reiterated their demand for rational reforms within the revenue board.