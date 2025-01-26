Some proposals of reform commission would reduce EC’s authority: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin Sunday said all necessary preparations for national elections must be completed by October if the voting is to be held in December this year.

“If we want to hold elections in December, then the election schedule must be made by October . . . all preparations, including reforms of legal framework and regulations, must be completed by October,” said the CEC highlighting issues such as registration of new political parties and delimitation of electoral boundaries.

The CEC made the comments while speaking at a function organised by Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) at the Nirbachon Bhaban in Agargaon in the city this morning.