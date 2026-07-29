Accused on life support in ICU, handcuffs spark fresh controversy

Mizanur Rahman has remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Dhaka Medical College Hospital since 14 June. Physicians placed him on life support two days after his admission.

Speaking to Prothom Alo while sitting outside the ICU on Saturday, 25 July, Mizanur Rahman's mother, Matoara Begum, said, “For the first two days after he was admitted to hospital, he kept crying out calling “mother”.

Since then, he has had no awareness of the world around him. He does not even recognise me anymore. His entire body is paralysed.”

A photograph of Mizanur Rahman recently circulated on Facebook. The image shows a thick tube attached to his throat and another tube inserted into his nose.

As he lies in bed, his right hand is secured with handcuffs attached to a thick rope, while an oximeter remains clipped to one of the fingers on that hand.

Mizanur Rahman's wife, Salma Jahan, confirmed to Prothom Alo that the photograph circulating on Facebook is indeed of her husband.

However, neither she nor any other family member knows who took the photograph inside the ICU or how it was leaked.