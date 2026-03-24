Parliamentary committee agrees on indemnity for July Uprising participants

A special committee of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) has begun reviewing 133 ordinances issued during the tenure of the interim government.

At its first meeting held today, Tuesday at the parliament building, the committee discussed 40 ordinances.

The committee reached a consensus on the “July Mass Uprising (Protection and Determination of Liability) Ordinance-2026,” which grants indemnity to participants of the July uprising. The special committee will recommend it for approval in parliament.

The ordinances issued during the interim government were placed at the first sitting of the first session of the 13th parliament. On the same day, a special committee was formed to review them, and it was asked to submit its report to parliament by 2 April. The committee will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday to continue the review.

After the meeting, committee chairman Zainul Abedin told journalists that less than half of the ordinances had been examined so far. Some members expressed differing views on certain issues, which will be discussed in the next meeting or submitted in writing if necessary.

He added that the committee will reconvene at 2:00 pm tomorrow and may hold additional meetings if all reviews are not completed. They hope to submit the report within the 2 April deadline.