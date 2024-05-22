Buddha Purnima being observed today

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being celebrated in the country on Wednesday.

Buddha Purnima marks Gautama Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kapilabastu at the foothill of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into "nirvana" at the age of 80 in 483 BC.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.