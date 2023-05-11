Myanmar delegation's Cox’s Bazar visit postponed

According to the decision of the tripartite meeting of China, Bangladesh and Myanmar on 18 April in Kunming, China, it was decided to send back 1,176 Rohingyas to Rakhine under the pilot project this month. It was decided in that meeting that they will be sent back to Rakhine before the monsoon starts. Later, 6000 Rohingya will be repatriated to Rakhine in five more phases in this year.

A delegation of Rohingya visited Rakhine for the first time in nearly six years on 5 May as part of the repatriation initiative. They told reporters in Cox's Bazar about their experience that the situation was not favourable to go back to Rakhine.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting of the joint working group of the three countries discussed the negative reaction of the Rohingyas who visited Rakhine, arranging the proposed visit of the Myanmar delegation to Cox's Bazar and the concern of the international community on the sudden repatriation process. The meeting discussed over implementing repatriation of Rohingyas by earning their trust.