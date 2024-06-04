PM Hasina stresses diversification of tea to earn more foreign currencies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked all concerned to add value to tea instead of only selling tea leaves in bulk as the demand for diversified tea products is increasing globally.

"People's taste has now changed. Different kinds of tea are now available. Produce aroma tea. The demand for teas having various flavours is now very high globally. Special attention is required to this end alongside producing tea," she said.

The prime minister was inaugurating the tea festival as the chief guest marking celebration of the 4th "National Tea Day 2024" at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday.