Bangladesh, too, at risk of earthquake

Thirteen areas of Bangladesh are at risk of earthquake because of tectonic faults with the three districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet district at the most risk.

These earthquake-prone areas are located 100km away from Dhaka, but an earthquake of magnitude 7-8 on the Richter scale may result in a large-scale disaster in the capital.

A study conducted by a group of teachers from Dhaka University, Columbia University, USA revealed this information.

According to seismologists from Bangladesh, a huge jolt is likely to be felt in Dhaka city by an earthquake of magnitude 7-8 from a distance of 100-200 kilometres and that may damage weak buildings in the city.