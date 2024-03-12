Bangladeshi ship faces pirate attack in Indian Ocean
A Bangladeshi flag carrier – MV Abdullah – has fallen prey to the pirates in the Indian Ocean, when it was on the way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Mozambique.
The KSRM Group owns the sea-going vessel and they came to know about the issue around 1:00 am on Tuesday.
Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of KSRM Group, told Prothom Alo that the ship came under the pirate attack when it was carrying coal from Mozambique to the UAE via the Indian Ocean.
He, however, confirmed that all 23 crews of the ship were safe, and they were trying to communicate with them.
The KSRM Group added the 190-metre ship to its fleet last year. Since then, it has been carrying general commodities on the sea routes.