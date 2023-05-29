Bangladesh-China relations should focus on further development: PM

Terming China as one of the major development partners of Bangladesh, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, the main focus of the bilateral relations between the two countries should be on further development of the two nations.

“The main focus of the bilateral relations of the two countries should be on how to develop our countries further,” she said when Chinese vice-minister for foreign affairs Sun Weidong paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.