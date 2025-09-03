Marina Tabassum wins Aga Khan Award for architecture for second time

Renowned Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum has for the second time been selected for the prestigious Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

Her design of the Khudi Bari project has been chosen as one of the winners of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2025.

The announcement of seven laureates, including Marina Tabassum, was made in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus extended his warm congratulations to Marina Tabassum on her rare and historic achievement, describing it as a moment of pride for Bangladesh.