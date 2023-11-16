12 vehicles torched outside Dhaka in 15 hours: Fire Service 

A total of 12 vehicles were set ablaze outside Dhaka within a 15-hour timeframe, from 6:00 pm on Wednesday evening to 9:00 am on Thursday morning, as reported by the fire service.
During this period, no incidents of vehicle arson were recorded within Dhaka.
This information comes from a press release issued by the media wing of the Fire Service and Civil Defense.
According to the press release, the incidents unfolded as follows: at 12:30 am on Thursday, one leguna (public transport) at College intersection in Jhalakathi; at 1:15 am, one truck at Jaybanglahat in Bogura Sadar and one covered van at Shakpala in Bogura Sadar; at 1:00 am, one mini-truck at Israil intersection in Shibganj, Chapainawabganj; at 1:30 am, one truck was set on fire at Mohipur in Sherpur of Bogura; around 3:00 am, the Tangail Commuter train at Tangail Sadar; and around 4:30 am, one truck was set ablaze in front of the Palli Bidyut office in Hajiganj of Chandpur.
Earlier, around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, one covered van was set on fire at Bonpara Nayabazar in Natore, a Leguna in Daspara, Shahparan area of Sylhet Sadar at 9:30 pm, one truck at Dohar Bazar in Dhaka district at 10:00 pm, and two buses were set on fire at Khulsi area at WASA intersection of Chattogram.
The press release from the fire service also stated that an unruly crowd initiated the vehicle fires, and a total of 116 members of 21 units of the fire service worked to extinguish the flames.