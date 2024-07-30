It’s criminal offence against people: Lawyers

Lawyers at a human chain have said there have never been so many casualties for any non-political demand as it was during the quota reform movement. The constitution has given the right for holding meetings and rallies. However, the government is defying the constitution in every step. Opening fire during the clashes centering the quota reform movement is a criminal offence and it should be prosecuted.

The lawyers made the remarks at a human chain in the Supreme Court premises yesterday. The Ainjibi Samaj (lawyers’ community) organised the human chain under the title “We demand justice for genocide, stop fictitious case-arrest and torture”.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Z I Khan Panna said the government is portraying students as ‘saboteurs’.

He said, “It was the students who raised the flag of liberation for the first time on Dhaka University campus in 1971. It was the students who initiated the language movement from Bottala in 1952. Since the Pakistan period, we have never witnessed so many students being killed for an absolute non-political demand.”