Practice of consolidating power must end

“Various things are getting traction in social media due to various reasons. I must pay due attention to this,” she insisted.

Head of the constitution reform commission professor Ali Riaz said, “We want a change in the political settlement of the elites. Responding to the criticisms made about the constitution reform commission, I want to say that a liberal democratic system has to be established instead of the existing elite political settlement. What could be better than this? Maybe it could have. Keeping the existing political system in consideration, we thought there could be no better solution than this.”

“Many term the July uprising as a revolution. But I don’t think so. These reforms commissions would not have been required if it were a revolution. That means, we still are within the old political settlement. That is why the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) is important; the Jamaat (Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami) is important. There has to be discussions with them. There has to be discussion also with them, who have emerged through the uprising, the students, who are going to constitute a new political party.”

Lawyer and rights activist Sara Hossain said, “There has to be thoughts on how the fundamental rights could be made contemporary if you want to reform the constitution. How much could we be vocal regarding people’s participation in the democratic process and justice to them. How much could we be vocal about those who were victims of killing and sustained injuries. Even at this moment, we could see that we cannot be unanimous on this issue. Even after the publication of the UN report, we are observing various attempts to deny it. Now, how much the people would be vocal about this, is a test for us.”