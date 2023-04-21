Main Eid- congregation to held at National Eid ground

The main Eid-jamaat (congregation) will be held at Jatiya Eidgah adjacent to High Court here around 8.30 am on Saturday, reports BSS.
The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated in the country tomorrow as the moon of Shawwal month of 1444 Hijri was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh on Friday.
According to the information given by the City Corporation, a total 35,000 devotees both male and female can offer prayers in 121 rows at the National Eidgah, having 25,400 square meters area.
Separate prayer arrangements have also been made for women there.
While talking to journalists, Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on April 20 said: "DSCC is fully prepared to welcome the President, cabinet members, diplomats and other important persons and the people of Dhaka to the main Eid congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan."
He visited the facility to see preparation of Eid-jamaat on the National Eidgah Maidan on April 20.
A separate gate has also been arranged for the exit in the maidan to avoid rush of worshipers, he said, adding that special measures have also been taken to prevent water, caused by rain or storm.
Arrangement of safe drinking water has been made so that no one suffers amid the ongoing heat-wave sweeping the country, he said, adding that the authority concerned has kept adequate fans and medical support to tackle emergency situation.
"Law enforcers including the Special Security Force (SSF) have arranged tight security measures in Eidgah as President will offer Eid prayers in Jamaat," he added.
The mayor urged the devotees not to bring any kind of lighter, diya sholai or any kind of inflammable material in and around the Eidgah maidan.
A total of five Eid jamaats (congregations) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10.45am respectively.
President M Abdul Hamid will offer the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah Maidan.
Apart from the head of the state, the country's noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, lawmakers, senior political leaders and high civil and military officials will also say their prayers there.
After the prayers, President Hamid will exchange Eid greetings with the Musullies (devotees) at the Eidgah on the day.
The Eid jamaat will be held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
An intensified security measures were taken in and around the prayers ground.
On his arrival at the Eidgah, the President will be received by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, DSCC mayor Fazle Noor Taposh and other concerned.
Meanwhile, the holy Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, was observed across the country today with due solemnity and religious fervour.
The biggest Jumatul Wida congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.