Main Eid- congregation to held at National Eid ground

The main Eid-jamaat (congregation) will be held at Jatiya Eidgah adjacent to High Court here around 8.30 am on Saturday, reports BSS.

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated in the country tomorrow as the moon of Shawwal month of 1444 Hijri was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh on Friday.

According to the information given by the City Corporation, a total 35,000 devotees both male and female can offer prayers in 121 rows at the National Eidgah, having 25,400 square meters area.