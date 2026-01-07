Hadi murder case: Court orders freezing 53 bank accounts of Faisal

A court has ordered the freezing of Tk 6.55 million held in 53 bank accounts registered in the names of Faisal Karim Masud –the prime accused in the murder case of Inqilab Moncho convener martyred Sharif Osman Bin Hadi – as well as individuals and institutions linked to his interests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Fayez issued the order today, Wednesday, after Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sub-inspector filed an appeal.

Md Riaz Hossain, bench assistant of the court concerned, confirmed the matter.