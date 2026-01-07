Hadi murder case: Court orders freezing 53 bank accounts of Faisal
A court has ordered the freezing of Tk 6.55 million held in 53 bank accounts registered in the names of Faisal Karim Masud –the prime accused in the murder case of Inqilab Moncho convener martyred Sharif Osman Bin Hadi – as well as individuals and institutions linked to his interests.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Fayez issued the order today, Wednesday, after Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sub-inspector filed an appeal.
Md Riaz Hossain, bench assistant of the court concerned, confirmed the matter.
CID sub-inspector Md Abdul Latif filed the appeal seeking the freezing order on the bank funds.
The appeal states that the money laundering allegations against the prime accused, Faisal Karim Masud, in the shooting death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, as well as against other individuals and institutions linked to him, are currently under investigation by the CID.
During the investigation, the analysis of the accounts held in the names of Md Faisal Karim Masud and various institutions and individuals associated with his interests has revealed a significant number of suspicious transactions.
The appeal further states that preliminary findings indicate the involvement of suspect accused Faisal Karim Masud and the entities and individuals linked to his interest in murder, terrorism, financing of terrorist activities, and organised crime.
These constitute offences under the Money Laundering Prevention Act. For this reason, confiscation of his assets is deemed essential.
Otherwise, there is a strong possibility that the funds in the accounts may be misappropriated before the disposal of the allegations.