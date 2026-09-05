Tahmid Zarif of Prothom Alo wins the Global INMA “30 Under 30” Award
Tahmid Zarif, Advertisement and Business Development Executive of Prothom Alo, has won the prestigious Global INMA "30 Under 30" Award.
The International News Media Association (INMA) yesterday (Friday) honoured 30 young professionals as rising stars in the news media industry in its annual “30 Under 30” Awards. The 30 Under 30 Awards is part of INMA’s Young Professionals Initiative, and this year’s competition garnered 180 applications.
The INMA news blog stated that "Tahmid Zarif has rapidly established himself as a key commercial innovator within Bangladesh’s leading news media house Prothom Alo. After completing his BBA in marketing, he entered the sector through an internship at Bashundhara Group before joining Prothom Alo in 2024 as a junior executive in advertisement. His rapid rise — from entry level to executive, business development and advertisement within just 18 months — reflects both his strategic clarity and an instinct for building high value media ecosystems.
"Tahmid has distinguished himself by identifying underserved sectors and transforming them into premium revenue engines. He launched Bornil Berano, a luxury travel magazine that filled a “prestige gap” for five star hotels and airlines, generating Taka 1.1 million in advertising revenue. He followed with a nationwide special aviation supplement and Check In, a hospitality tabloid capturing value from Bangladesh’s booming tourism market. His most groundbreaking initiative, Unnayan Shongi, became the country’s first NGO focused media publication, securing major partners such as BRAC and Shakti Foundation and driving Taka 17.16 million in NGO sector revenue in 2025. Tahmid’s ability to merge data driven insight with sector specific product innovation has positioned him as a future leader capable of reshaping how Bangladeshi media builds sustainable, high impact commercial growth."
The judges of INMA Global INMA "30 Under 30" Award selected candidates who are under the age of 30, employed by a news media company, thinkers with an ability to shape the news media industry, demonstrated expertise and accomplishments, and soft skills that make a great leader.
“This seventh class of ‘30 Under 30’ honourees reflects where the news media industry is heading: toward data, product, and audience-driven thinking alongside great journalism,” said Earl J Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “These young professionals are not waiting for permission to reinvent the business. They are already doing it, and INMA is proud to put a spotlight on them.”