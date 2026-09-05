Tahmid Zarif of Prothom Alo wins the Global INMA “30 Under 30” Award

"Tahmid has distinguished himself by identifying underserved sectors and transforming them into premium revenue engines. He launched Bornil Berano, a luxury travel magazine that filled a “prestige gap” for five star hotels and airlines, generating Taka 1.1 million in advertising revenue. He followed with a nationwide special aviation supplement and Check In, a hospitality tabloid capturing value from Bangladesh’s booming tourism market. His most groundbreaking initiative, Unnayan Shongi, became the country’s first NGO focused media publication, securing major partners such as BRAC and Shakti Foundation and driving Taka 17.16 million in NGO sector revenue in 2025. Tahmid’s ability to merge data driven insight with sector specific product innovation has positioned him as a future leader capable of reshaping how Bangladeshi media builds sustainable, high impact commercial growth."