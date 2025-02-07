Anger against Awami League justified, lawlessness not: HRW 

Human Rights Watch has stressed maintaining the law and order situation in Bangladesh, saying, “while anger against the former Awami League government is justified, lawlessness is not.”

Meenakshi Ganguly, its deputy director for Asia, issued the statement on Thursday, against the backdrop of demolition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s family home in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

The report – titled ‘Mob in Bangladesh destroys ousted PM’s family home – addressed demolition of Sheikh Hasina’s family home and properties owned by her relatives and party leaders.