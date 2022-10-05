Bangladesh

No rice can be sold in the name of miniket: Cabinet secretary

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Cabinet secretary Kandaker Anwarul Islam said no rice can be sold in the market in the name of miniket. The name of the rice variety will have to be penned on the sack while packaging and anyone violating the rule will face action.

The secretary came up with this warning on Wednesday while visiting Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) in Gazipur.  

Kandakar Anwarul said a circular was issued a few days ago over the issue from the Agricultural Extension Department. Different paddy varieties invented by the scientists will be certified. Then, a decision would be taken to spread them to field level through the departments concerned. 

He said, "If we can send the paddy varieties invented by the researchers to the farmers within the shortest possible time through coordination among the departments concerned, our yield would nearly double by five to six years."  

