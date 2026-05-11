We are moving towards building a second Padma Bridge: Road Transport Minister
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam has announced plans to construct a second Padma Bridge at the Daulatdia–Paturia point.
“We are moving towards building a second Padma Bridge,” he said.
The minister made the remarks on Monday while briefing newspersons after a meeting at the Secretariat on ensuring smooth travel for people returning home during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
During the briefing, he also outlined various measures being taken to ease Eid travel congestion.
Referring to disruptions experienced during previous Eid journeys, Sheikh Robiul Alam said the meeting was aimed at identifying ways to prevent similar problems this year through greater attention and necessary preparations.
A journalist asked whether constructing a second Padma Bridge at the Daulatdia–Paturia route would significantly reduce road accidents.
In response, the minister said, “Yes, plans have been taken. There are three proposals for the second Padma Bridge. The first proposal is the route you mentioned. At this moment, I would say that we are moving towards constructing the second Padma Bridge. The feasibility study has already been completed. We are now considering and discussing the financing aspect. Other preliminary preparations are also underway.”
The existing Padma Bridge, connecting Mawa in Munshiganj with Zajira in Shariatpur, has a main bridge length of 6.15 kilometres. The viaducts at both ends measure another 3.68 kilometres, bringing the total length to 9.83 kilometres.
The overall project cost exceeded Tk 300 billion. The bridge was formally inaugurated in 2022.