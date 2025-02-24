BIWTC: Huge investments despite heavy losses

Billions have been invested in the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) over the last 16 years. Despite huge investments, the agency is running on deficit. There is not any such indication that the agency is going to make profit anytime soon. Despite all these, the agency receives enormous government investments with people’s money. Still the agency is running different projects worth Tk 18.37 billion.

A total of 43 vessels are being built and two slipways are being constructed under a BIWTC project. The cost of the project was estimated at Tk 13.19 billion, which was increased to Tk 18.37 billion last year. The government is providing the entire fund for the project. The deadline for the project ends this December.

The construction work of the Padma Bridge was in full swing when this project got the government approval back in July, 2018. It was already assumed by then that the most popular Mawa Ghat will be closed once the Padma Bridge is inaugurated.

So the Mawa-Ghat-bound-ferries had to be shifted somewhere else or those would sit idle. Despite that, there was allocation for constructing some 12 ferries under this project. The BIWTC has already received six ferries and the remaining six ferries are yet to be delivered.