Political parties must take responsibility for climate resilience, gender equality

As Bangladesh approaches a crucial national election, young people across the country are raising their voices with renewed urgency in the face of escalating climate impacts. Their message is clear: climate justice, gender equality, and meaningful youth participation must be placed at the centre of political decision-making.

From coastal Barishal to the hilly regions of Bandarban, students and young rights activists have come together under the initiative “Generation Green: Voices for Climate Resilience.” They are calling on political parties to move beyond symbolic promises and include concrete, gender-responsive climate actions in their election manifestos.

Funded by the Embassy of Sweden and implemented by Manusher Jonno Foundation, the initiative aims to amplify the voices of young people—particularly young women—from climate-vulnerable regions and bring their concerns into policy dialogue ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.