Election
Political parties must take responsibility for climate resilience, gender equality
As Bangladesh approaches a crucial national election, young people across the country are raising their voices with renewed urgency in the face of escalating climate impacts. Their message is clear: climate justice, gender equality, and meaningful youth participation must be placed at the centre of political decision-making.
From coastal Barishal to the hilly regions of Bandarban, students and young rights activists have come together under the initiative “Generation Green: Voices for Climate Resilience.” They are calling on political parties to move beyond symbolic promises and include concrete, gender-responsive climate actions in their election manifestos.
Funded by the Embassy of Sweden and implemented by Manusher Jonno Foundation, the initiative aims to amplify the voices of young people—particularly young women—from climate-vulnerable regions and bring their concerns into policy dialogue ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.
The campaign was carried out through a series of dialogues and awareness activities at four public universities: the University of Barishal, Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, and Bandarban University. These institutions represent coastal, flood-prone, agricultural, and hilly regions of the country.
Attending a Generation Green event at the University of Barishal, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Taufiq Alam said, “The youth are the greatest force in addressing the climate crisis. This is no longer the time for discussion alone; it is time to take action on the ground. I call upon young people to lead green and environmentally friendly initiatives. Youth-led efforts alone can build a sustainable future.”
At another event at Bandarban University, Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhibullah Siddiqi said, “We want young people to come forward with a commitment to building a green society. At the same time, ensuring women’s participation and leadership is extremely important. Sustainable development is only possible when women and men move forward together. Women’s empowerment is the foundation of a just society.”
The Generation Green initiative directly engaged approximately 5,000 young people through campaigns, awareness activities, and university-based events. Each campus engagement brought together students, teachers, journalists, youth leaders, and representatives of political parties.
Through panel discussions and cultural activities, participants raised demands related to climate adaptation, women’s safety, prevention of child marriage, and youth participation in decision-making.
A key outcome of the initiative was the submission of a memorandum to political parties, calling for climate-resilient infrastructure in vulnerable regions; access to safe water and sanitation during disasters; stronger protection mechanisms for women and children; strict enforcement of laws against violence and child marriage; and the institutionalisation of youth participation in policymaking.
Youth proposals and declaration
Young participants proposed five key actions. These include making gender- and child-sensitive approaches mandatory in all climate adaptation plans and strictly enforcing laws against violence and child marriage
Addressing climate risks and ensuring a safe environment
Participants in the dialogues and awareness events pressed for several measures to address climate risks and ensure a safe environment. These include making gender- and child-sensitive approaches mandatory in national and local climate adaptation plans; ensuring dedicated budget allocations for climate-resilient infrastructure in coastal, char, and river-erosion-prone areas; ensuring gender-sensitive water and sanitation facilities in schools, health centres, and disaster shelters; and strengthening early warning systems and post-disaster rehabilitation programmes by ensuring the inclusion of marginalised and Indigenous communities.
“Women are the most vulnerable during disasters. Without women-friendly planning in shelters and rehabilitation systems, climate resilience cannot be achieved,” said a university student.
Preventing violence against women
Young people also emphasised preventing violence against women, calling for strict and equal enforcement of the Children Act 2013 and speedy trials to curb violence against women and children. They demanded the establishment of independent cyber tribunals and trauma-sensitive justice systems to address online and technology-facilitated gender-based violence, the development of policies to ensure positive and gender-equal representation of women in media and digital content, and effective enforcement of tourism laws to ensure women’s safety in the hill tracts.
“Women in the hill tracts face double vulnerability. Existing laws are not enough—what is urgently needed is strict enforcement, accountability, and concrete measures to ensure women’s safety,” said a student from Bandarban University.
Preventing child marriage
Through the initiative, young people also called for full implementation of the Children Act 2013, the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017, and relevant national action plans in climate-vulnerable areas. They demanded integrated programmes providing stipends, educational support, and social protection to keep adolescent girls in school; strengthened community-based awareness initiatives in collaboration with parents and local leaders, alongside online awareness campaigns; and the inclusion of training on mental health, self-defence, and livelihood skills for adolescent girls.
“Ending child marriage requires mandatory age verification during marriage registration and the effective operation of reporting hotlines,” said a student from the University of Barishal.
Gender equality and women’s empowerment
Youth also called for ensuring gender equality and gender-responsive budgeting in education, health, climate, and economic policies, as well as equal property rights for women in the hill tracts.
“Equal property rights for women in the hill tracts must be ensured without delay,” said a female student.
Youth leadership, youth voice, and a green future
Their demands also included making youth participation mandatory in climate adaptation and environmentally resilient policy formulation, implementation, and evaluation; promoting youth-led initiatives on tree plantation, plastic reduction, and environmental awareness in universities and communities; supporting innovative projects and research on climate adaptation and carbon reduction; and building an inclusive, sustainable, and gender-responsive society with youth participation at its core.
“Environmental education, climate change, and gender equality must be integrated into school and college curricula,” said a student from Bandarban Collector School and College.