9 writs over 5 fire incidents still pending disposal

A fire broke out at Tazreen Fashion factory in Nischintapur of Ashulia, outskirts of capital Dhaka, on the night of 24 November 2012, killing 112 people and injuring 141 workers. ASK, BLAST, Nijera Kori and BRAC filed a writ petition at the High Court at that time seeking instructions on action against the people involved in the incident.

The High Court on 26 November of that year issued a rule asking to explain why an order should not be given to take legal action against people responsible for the fire. The court also simultaneously directed submission of a report on the list of apparel factories across the country, whether factories are complying with the laws and regulations, and what steps have taken to protect the workers from fires.

Regarding the progress on the writ, BLAST lawyer Sharmin Akter said the writ is still pending final settlement.