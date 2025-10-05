I don’t know what will happen, we’re heading towards Gaza

We are currently about 370 nautical miles (685 kilometres) away from Gaza. Under normal conditions we should reach Gaza within a day. But we do not want to abandon the smaller boats that are with us, so we may need a bit more time.

The weather keeps changing. It was very bad at one point. Now it’s cloudy but hot. We have a drone watch. From there we check whether anyone is monitoring us. You can’t see everything.

Not everything is visible. Around 2 October a navy ship came very close to us. Later we checked and found it wasn’t Israeli — it might have been Turkish or from another country.

In 2010 the Israelis attacked the Gaza Freedom Flotilla and killed ten people. They also arrested and tortured people. Now, because so many boats are sailing together, there is additional pressure. We don’t know what will happen in our case. We are heading towards Gaza.