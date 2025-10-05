Shahidul Alam to Prothom Alo
I don’t know what will happen, we’re heading towards Gaza
We are currently about 370 nautical miles (685 kilometres) away from Gaza. Under normal conditions we should reach Gaza within a day. But we do not want to abandon the smaller boats that are with us, so we may need a bit more time.
The weather keeps changing. It was very bad at one point. Now it’s cloudy but hot. We have a drone watch. From there we check whether anyone is monitoring us. You can’t see everything.
Not everything is visible. Around 2 October a navy ship came very close to us. Later we checked and found it wasn’t Israeli — it might have been Turkish or from another country.
In 2010 the Israelis attacked the Gaza Freedom Flotilla and killed ten people. They also arrested and tortured people. Now, because so many boats are sailing together, there is additional pressure. We don’t know what will happen in our case. We are heading towards Gaza.
There are 96 people on our vessel. This is a large ship. Altogether, including the other boats, there were about 500 people. Because our ship is taller, it is naturally more difficult for Israeli forces to board. We think they might come down from a helicopter. An attack on us may be different from attacks on others.
Previously, those they attacked most were health workers and media personnel. Their anger has been greater against those groups, and the Conscience vessel in particular carries many people from those two professions. Naturally, their ire may be greater towards us.
From the start, our aim has been to demonstrate that their blockade is illegal. The international sea route we are taking gives Israel no legal authority to stop us. From Gaza we have received news that people there are waiting for our arrival with great interest. There is a symbolic value to this voyage. Beyond that, the health workers accompanying us will provide medical assistance. As professionals, we will do what we can from our positions.
Eight other boats set out before us. In addition, two ships from the Freedom coalition were expected, but mechanical problems mean they could not join.
I don’t know yet whether they will make it. We passed the eight boats that left earlier yesterday. I don’t know how far we are from them now — maybe about 20 miles. We are not going much farther.
It’s a little difficult for us because if our ship slows down it causes problems. It isn’t built for slow cruising. If we try to maintain their speed, we have problems. Still, we are proceeding slowly.
If we are detained, everyone will decide for themselves what to do. We have not forced any decision on anyone. We have discussed the implications of any decision. I personally am not willing to accept deportation as an option. I will not admit that I entered illegally. So I will proceed accordingly.
I send my greetings to all my Bangladeshi brothers and sisters. They have shown tremendous support. I have told everyone on board about the extraordinary backing from the people of Bangladesh.
*Shahidul Alam, photographer and managing director, Drik