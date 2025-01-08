Khaleda Zia departs Dhaka for London

Former prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia left Dhaka for London on a special air ambulance at night on Tuesday.

The air-ambulance provided by Qatar's emir carrying Begum Khaleda Zia left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:45pm, BNP's media cell confirmed it.

Earlier, her motorcade arrived at the airport around 11pm.

Senior BNP leaders, including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members, saw off Khaleda Zia at the airport.