Pathao data breach: Hackers claim data of 19 million users

A group has claimed to possess the personal data of around 19 million users of digital technology company Pathao.

The group claims the data include mobile phone numbers, email addresses, national identity card (NID) numbers, driving licence details, location data, Facebook profiles and home addresses. It has demanded USD 400,000 from Pathao in exchange for not disclosing the information.

Cybersecurity platform Daily Dark Web brought the matter to light on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. It also published a screenshot of the post made on the dark web. However, the claims could not be independently verified.