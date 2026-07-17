British-Bangladeshi hacker, accomplice jailed over cyberattack that brought London to a standstill

The digital infrastructure of Transport for London (TfL), the backbone of daily travel for millions of people in the UK capital, was effectively crippled for several days by an unprecedented cyberattack. Key online services went offline, passenger services were severely disrupted, and the financial damage reached an estimated GBP 39 million.

Nearly two years later, British-Bangladeshi Thalha Jubair, 20, and his British accomplice Owen Flowers, 18, have each been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for the attack by Woolwich Crown Court. The court delivered its verdict yesterday, Thursday (16 July).

In his ruling, Judge Mark Turner said the attack was not an act of state-sponsored sabotage. Instead, the international hacking group ‘Scattered Spider’ had carried it out to demonstrate its capabilities. He described the attack as an act of reckless bravado, saying the defendants had shown complete disregard for the disruption caused to millions of people.