Tulip Siddiq requests meeting Prof Yunus over corruption allegation

Former City Minister of the UK Tulip Siddiq has written to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus as she wants meet him in London to clear up a “misunderstanding” after corruption allegations made by interim administration led her to resign from the UK government, according to a report run by The Guardian.

Siddiq, whose aunt ]deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was put on trial in absentia last week over crimes against humanity during her 15 years tenure, has been accused of benefitting from the former regime by the authorities in Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus is scheduled to leave Dhaka for London on Monday evening as part of his four-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

A series of allegations have been aired in the media, including the claim from the country’s anti-corruption commission (ACC), that Siddiq or her mother had received a 7,200 sq ft plot of land through “abuse of power and influence”.