Chief Adviser, UN Secretary-General arrive in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps

During his visit, Chief Adviser professor Yunus will inaugurate a project of Cox’s Bazar Airport. They will also visit Khurushkul climate refugee centre there.

In Cox’s Bazar, Chief Adviser professor Yunus and Guterres will join an Iftar later today with around 100,000 Rohingyas.

The two leaders are expected to interact with Rohingyas, imams and community leaders.

Before the Iftar, the Secretary-General will visit several facilities at the camps, including the Watch Tower, Learning Centre, Multi-purpose Service Centre, and a jute goods production site. He is also likely to engage with Rohingya youth and children.

Muhammad Yunus and Guterres are scheduled to return to Dhaka in the evening.