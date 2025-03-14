Chief Adviser, UN Secretary-General arrive in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Cox’s Bazar Friday to visit Rohingya camp.
A Biman flight carrying Professor Yunus and Guterres landed at Cox’s Bazar Airport around 12:50 pm.
Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Faruk E Azam received them at Cox’s Bazar airport.
During his visit, Chief Adviser professor Yunus will inaugurate a project of Cox’s Bazar Airport. They will also visit Khurushkul climate refugee centre there.
In Cox’s Bazar, Chief Adviser professor Yunus and Guterres will join an Iftar later today with around 100,000 Rohingyas.
The two leaders are expected to interact with Rohingyas, imams and community leaders.
Before the Iftar, the Secretary-General will visit several facilities at the camps, including the Watch Tower, Learning Centre, Multi-purpose Service Centre, and a jute goods production site. He is also likely to engage with Rohingya youth and children.
Muhammad Yunus and Guterres are scheduled to return to Dhaka in the evening.
On Saturday, the UN Secretary-General will visit the UN Common Premises in Dhaka, where he will raise the UN official flag, observe a photo exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-UN relations, and attend a meeting with UN staff.
In the afternoon, he will join a discussion on Bangladesh’s reform process at the Hotel InterContinental.
He is also expected to participate in a dialogue with youths and meet with members of civil society. Later, Guterres is likely to address a joint media briefing at the hotel.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will host an Iftar and dinner in honour of the UN chief on the same day. On Sunday morning Guterres will leave Dhaka by an Emirates flight.