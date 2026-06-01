Eid holiday ends, offices reopen today
The seven-day government holiday for Eid-ul-Azha ended yesterday, Sunday. Government offices and courts reopen today, Monday. Banks and financial institutions will also resume operations, along with many private-sector organisations. As a result, people are returning to their workplaces in Dhaka and other cities after the holiday.
Bangladesh celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on 28 May, marked by the ritual sacrifice of animals and the spirit of devotion and sacrifice. Government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices across the country remained closed from 25 to 31 May for the Eid holiday. With the break now over, offices are set to become busy once again from today.
However, many people have taken additional leave beyond the official holiday period. As a result, despite offices reopening, a holiday atmosphere is likely to persist for the first couple of days. It is expected that this relaxed mood will continue throughout the week, with normal activity returning to offices in full swing from next Sunday.
Meanwhile, people have begun returning to their workplaces from different parts of the country by road, rail and waterway following the extended Eid break. Passenger and vehicle traffic is gradually increasing at bus and launch terminals as well as railway stations. A noticeable influx of returning travellers was seen Sunday afternoon at Kamalapur Railway Station in the capital.