Eid holiday ends, offices reopen today

The seven-day government holiday for Eid-ul-Azha ended yesterday, Sunday. Government offices and courts reopen today, Monday. Banks and financial institutions will also resume operations, along with many private-sector organisations. As a result, people are returning to their workplaces in Dhaka and other cities after the holiday.

Bangladesh celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on 28 May, marked by the ritual sacrifice of animals and the spirit of devotion and sacrifice. Government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices across the country remained closed from 25 to 31 May for the Eid holiday. With the break now over, offices are set to become busy once again from today.