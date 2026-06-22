Bangladesh, Malaysia sign 1 MoU, exchange 2 instruments after bilateral talks

After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on culture was signed in the presence of the prime ministers of the two countries.

Besides, an instrument on cooperation in research and capacity building in counter-terrorism and a bilateral document on investment were exchanged by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Later, Tarique Rahman and Anwar Ibrahim participated in a joint press conference.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived here yesterday (Sunday) on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.