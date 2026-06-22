Bangladesh, Malaysia sign 1 MoU, exchange 2 instruments after bilateral talks
Bangladesh and Malaysia today, Monday signed one memorandum of understanding (MoU) and exchanged two instruments after bilateral talks between the two countries at the Malaysian Prime Minister's Office, Perdana Putra Building, in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.
Earlier, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held one-to-one talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. During the meeting, they discussed different issues related to mutual interests.
Later, a delegation-level meeting was held between the two countries at 10:30 am local time. In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The meeting focused on reopening the labour market for Bangladeshi workers, regularisation and renewal of work permits for illegal Bangladeshi citizens, increasing access to the Malaysian market for Bangladeshi fruits and vegetables, Bangladesh's application to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, Bangladesh's inclusion in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the Rohingya issue and cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral forums.
After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on culture was signed in the presence of the prime ministers of the two countries.
Besides, an instrument on cooperation in research and capacity building in counter-terrorism and a bilateral document on investment were exchanged by the foreign ministers of the two countries.
Later, Tarique Rahman and Anwar Ibrahim participated in a joint press conference.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived here yesterday (Sunday) on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.